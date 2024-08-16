Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 55.21 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.2158.54-21.32-35.55-11.03-14.05-12.55-15.95-2.67-7.51

