Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 55.21 croreNet Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.2158.54 -6 OPM %-21.32-35.55 -PBDT-11.03-14.05 21 PBT-12.55-15.95 21 NP-2.67-7.51 64
