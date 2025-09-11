Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2025.

Angel One Ltd lost 4.83% to Rs 2223 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73223 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd tumbled 4.74% to Rs 7145. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6220 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd crashed 4.43% to Rs 876.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3359 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd corrected 3.99% to Rs 2357.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24450 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd shed 3.81% to Rs 530.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

