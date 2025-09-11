Goodluck India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

Goodluck India Ltd tumbled 7.59% to Rs 1062.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24775 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 35.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1227 shares in the past one month. Precision Camshafts Ltd lost 6.06% to Rs 218.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month. Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd fell 5.94% to Rs 241.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13971 shares in the past one month.