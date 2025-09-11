Market trade near day's high; pharma shares jump for 3rd day

The domestic equity indices traded near days high with decent gains in the mid-afternoon trade as investors stayed buoyant on resumption of India-US trade talks and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level.

Pharma shares rallied for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 166.75 points or 0.20% to 81,593.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.75 points or 0.20% to 25,021.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,078 shares rose and 1,959 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.48% to 22,242.35. The index jumped 1.72% in the three trading sessions. Aurobindo Pharma (up 5.3%), Gland Pharma (up 3.22%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.94%), Natco Pharma (up 0.62%), Lupin (up 0.46%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.2%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.16%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.20% to 6.496 from the previous close of 6.483. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.4400 compared with its close of 88.1150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.08% to Rs 108,893. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 97.91. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.57% to 4.051. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 42 cents or 0.62% to $67.07 a barrel. Stock in Spotlight: Trishakti Industries added 2.23% after it has secured a work order from Tata Steel for deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites. Goldiam International added 1.64% after the firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.