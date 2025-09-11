Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigns

Vesuvius India has announced that Rohit Baheti, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation effective from the close of business hours on 21 September 2025.

The companys board of directors has accepted his resignation through a resolution passed by circulation on 10 September 2025.

Baheti will be moving on to assume a global role within the Vesuvius Group. He will officially step down from his position and be relieved of his duties at Vesuvius India on 21 September 2025.

Vesuvius India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and sale of a range of refractories.

The company reported a 6.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 63 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 67.35 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, Revenue from operations rose 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 523.53 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.