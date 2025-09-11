Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Prostarm Info Systems added 2.36% to Rs 225.70 after the company announced that it has been selected by the Home Department, Government of Maharashtra for a significant IT infrastructure project.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) dated 10 September 2025, issued by the Home Department and available on the state government's official portal, Prostarm Info Systems has been awarded the contract for the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of CCTNS IT infrastructure and peripherals across police establishments in Maharashtra.

The total value of the project stands at Rs 158.68 crore, marking a major milestone for the company in the public sector technology space.

The CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan, aimed at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore and net sales of Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

