Angel One rises as client base climbs 63% YoY in May

Angel One added 2.24% to Rs 2,307.75 after the company's client base jumped 63.3% to 23.83 million in May 2024 as against 14.59 million recorded in May 2023.

On month on month (MoM) basis, the brokerage firm's client base grew by 3.7% in May 2024 from 22.99 million posted in April 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.88 million in May 2024, registering a growth of 91% over May 2024 and up 16.9% over April 2024.

Angel Ones average daily orders (ADO) were at Rs 7.56 million in May 2024, up 11.6% MoM and up 83.5% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 43,79,900 crore in May 2024, up 4.5% MoM and up 98.8% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 43,21,100 crore in May 2024 (up 4.5% MoM and up 99.4% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,300 crore (up 9.5% MoM while up 144.9% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 50,600 crore (up 11.6% MoM and up 110.9% YoY) in May 2024.

The company's turnover market share in cash market share was at 17.1% (up 75 bps MoM and up 377 bps YoY) in May 2024. The company's turnover market share in commodity segment was at 57.2% (down 49 bps MoM and up 18 bps YoY) during the period under review.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firms consolidated net profit grew by 27.34% to Rs 339.95 crore on 63.46 % jump in total income to Rs 1,358.54 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

