Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Angel One's client base jumped 28.18% to 33.06 million in July 2025, compared with 25.79 million in the same month last year.

The companys client base rose 1.8% in July 2025 from 32.47 million in June 2025.

Gross client acquisition fell 43.6% to 0.64 million in July 2025 as against 1.14 million in July 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 41,50,200 crore in July 2025. This reflects an 18.6% month-on-month (MoM) decline and a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) decrease. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 40,50,100 crore for the month, marking a 19.1% MoM increase despite a 5.3% YoY decline.

Based on option premium turnover, the Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) in the cash segment declined to Rs 7,500 crore in July 2025, down 12.6% month-on-month (MoM) and 34% year-on-year (YoY). In contrast, the commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 92,600 crore, marking an increase of 4.1% MoM and 58.8% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 60.89% to Rs 114.47 crore on a 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Angel One shed 1.26% to Rs 2,609.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Bosch posts PAT of Rs 1,115.4 crore in Q1; EBITDA rises by 23% YoY

BEML bags Rs 282-cr supply order from Ministry of Defence

NSE SME Kaytex Fabrics threads a rough debut

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story