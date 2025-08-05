Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

Angel One's client base jumped 28.18% to 33.06 million in July 2025, compared with 25.79 million in the same month last year.

The companys client base rose 1.8% in July 2025 from 32.47 million in June 2025.

Gross client acquisition fell 43.6% to 0.64 million in July 2025 as against 1.14 million in July 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 41,50,200 crore in July 2025. This reflects an 18.6% month-on-month (MoM) decline and a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) decrease. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 40,50,100 crore for the month, marking a 19.1% MoM increase despite a 5.3% YoY decline.

Based on option premium turnover, the Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) in the cash segment declined to Rs 7,500 crore in July 2025, down 12.6% month-on-month (MoM) and 34% year-on-year (YoY). In contrast, the commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 92,600 crore, marking an increase of 4.1% MoM and 58.8% YoY. Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.