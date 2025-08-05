NSE SME Kaytex Fabrics threads a rough debut

Shares of Kaytex Fabrics was trading at Rs 147 on the NSE, a discount of 18.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 180.

The scrip was listed at Rs 144, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.08% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 151.20 and a low of Rs 136.80. About 10.37 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Kaytex Fabrics' IPO was subscribed 39.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it closed on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 171 to Rs 180 per share.

The IPO comprised 38,78,400 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 31,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,79,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for the construction of an additional warehouse facility in Amritsar, the construction of a dedicated sales office in Amritsar, and the purchase of an advanced fabric processing system for its existing printing, dyeing, and processing unit in Amritsar. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Kaytex Fabrics on 28 July 2025, raised Rs 16.79 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.32 lakh shares at Rs 180 per share to 11 anchor investors.