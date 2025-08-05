NSE SME Kaytex Fabrics threads a rough debut

Shares of Kaytex Fabrics was trading at Rs 147 on the NSE, a discount of 18.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 180.The scrip was listed at Rs 144, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.08% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 151.20 and a low of Rs 136.80. About 10.37 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Kaytex Fabrics' IPO was subscribed 39.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it closed on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 171 to Rs 180 per share.
The IPO comprised 38,78,400 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 31,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,79,200 equity shares.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for the construction of an additional warehouse facility in Amritsar, the construction of a dedicated sales office in Amritsar, and the purchase of an advanced fabric processing system for its existing printing, dyeing, and processing unit in Amritsar. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the Kaytex Fabrics on 28 July 2025, raised Rs 16.79 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.32 lakh shares at Rs 180 per share to 11 anchor investors.
Kaytex Fabrics is a fast-fashion fabric solutions and manufacturing enterprise. It specializes in producing fabrics from fibres such as cotton, viscose, and polyester, with a strong focus on digital printing technology. Expanding into womenswear, it also offers a diverse range of ready-to-stitch suits, co-ord sets, shawls, and stoles. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 612 permanent employees and workers.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 152.79 crore and net profit of Rs 16.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app