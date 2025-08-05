BEML bags Rs 282-cr supply order from Ministry of Defence

BEML said it has received an order worth Rs 282 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8.

In addition, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras. The partnership aims to jointly develop Indias first indigenously designed Hyperloop transportation system, marking a significant step toward next-generation high-speed travel in the country.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.