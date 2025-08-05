BEML bags Rs 282-cr supply order from Ministry of Defence

BEML said it has received an order worth Rs 282 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8.
In addition, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras. The partnership aims to jointly develop Indias first indigenously designed Hyperloop transportation system, marking a significant step toward next-generation high-speed travel in the country.
BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Shares of BEML rose 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 3,988.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app