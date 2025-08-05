Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags Rs 282-cr supply order from Ministry of Defence

BEML bags Rs 282-cr supply order from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
BEML said it has received an order worth Rs 282 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8.

In addition, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras. The partnership aims to jointly develop Indias first indigenously designed Hyperloop transportation system, marking a significant step toward next-generation high-speed travel in the country.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML rose 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 3,988.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

