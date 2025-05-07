Angel One's client base jumps 37% YoY in April'25

Angel One announced that its client base surged 37% to 31.48 million in April 2025, compared with 22.99 million in April 2024.

On a sequential basis, the companys client base rose 1.5% in April 2025 from 31.48 million.

Gross client acquisition fell 34.3% to 0.49 million in April 2025 as against 0.76 million in April 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 3,695,700 crore in April 2025, up 1.6% MoM and down 11.8% YoY. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 3,602,400 crore in April 2025, up 1.1% MoM and down 12.9% YoY.

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 7,100 crore (up 8% MoM and down 6.8% YoY), and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 86,200 crore (up 28.1% MoM and up 90.1% YoY) in April 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.19% to Rs 2,301.15 on the BSE.

