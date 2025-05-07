Ksolves India Ltd Slides 6.02%

Ksolves India Ltd has lost 16.29% over last one month compared to 8.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX

Ksolves India Ltd fell 6.02% today to trade at Rs 351.55. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.64% to quote at 34931.02. The index is up 8.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd decreased 3.88% and Expleo Solutions Ltd lost 3.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 1.81 % over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ksolves India Ltd has lost 16.29% over last one month compared to 8.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 10.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17216 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7328 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 324 on 17 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News