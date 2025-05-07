Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge higher



Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Auto index increasing 187.99 points or 0.37% at 51089.68 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.96%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.49%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.79%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.55%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.21%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.06%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.76%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.41%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 283.91 or 0.61% at 46551.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 47.62 points or 0.32% at 14681.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.25 points or 0.1% at 24402.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 12.45 points or 0.02% at 80628.62.

On BSE,943 shares were trading in green, 2106 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

