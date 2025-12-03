Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One slips after client acquisition slides 17% YoY in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Angel One declined 5.15% to Rs 2,668.40 after the company reported that its gross client acquisition declined 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 0.50 million in November 2025 from 0.60 million in November 2024.

Angel One's orders stood at 117.3 million, down 12.3% month-on-month (MoM) and 10.4% YoY.

The company reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 53,48,600 crore in November 2025, reflecting a 9.8% MoM decline but a strong 25.4% YoY rise. The Futures & Options (F&O) segment contributed Rs 51,75,200 crore, down 10.1% MoM yet up 23.7% YoY.

Based on option-premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 7,300 crore, declining 7.5% MoM and 2.2% YoY. The commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 166,100 crore, slipping 0.6% MoM but soaring 129.3% YoY.

Angel Ones client base jumped 21.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 35.08 million in November 2025, compared with 28.78 million in November 2024. The companys client base also rose 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) in November 2025 from 34.57 million recorded in October 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

