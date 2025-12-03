Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI retains SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank as systemically important banks

RBI retains SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank as systemically important banks

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be in the 'domestic systemically important banks' category. The three lenders will be required to hold additional capital buffers as a percentage of the risk-weighted assets over and above the Capital Conservation Buffer, the RBI said. SBI has an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 0.80 per cent of RWAs, while the same for HDFC Bank is 0.40 per cent and 0.20 per cent for ICICI Bank.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

