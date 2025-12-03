Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Board of Directors of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), an associate company of Indian Energy Exchange, at its meeting held on 02 December 2025, has provided its approval to start the process of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of IGX. The IPO will be undertaken by way of an offer for sale by certain existing and eligible shareholders, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

