INR stays pressured beyond Rs 90/$ mark

The Indian rupee stays downbeat around lifetime lows of Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades on Wednesday amid foreign fund outflows from equities and lingering uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal. INR opened at Rs 89.96 but fell back to hit psychological 90 mark so far during the day. Local equities are also seen commencing on a negative note, further adding pressure on the counter. Yesterday, rupee slumped sharply to hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 42 paise down at an all-time low of 89.95 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 503.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 85,138.27, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 143.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,032.20. Focus is also glued on RBIs monetary policy that begins discussions today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News