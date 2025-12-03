Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays pressured beyond Rs 90/$ mark

INR stays pressured beyond Rs 90/$ mark

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee stays downbeat around lifetime lows of Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades on Wednesday amid foreign fund outflows from equities and lingering uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal. INR opened at Rs 89.96 but fell back to hit psychological 90 mark so far during the day. Local equities are also seen commencing on a negative note, further adding pressure on the counter. Yesterday, rupee slumped sharply to hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 42 paise down at an all-time low of 89.95 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 503.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 85,138.27, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 143.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,032.20. Focus is also glued on RBIs monetary policy that begins discussions today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares of K K Silk Mills list in MT group

Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story