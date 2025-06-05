Sansera Engineering gains on Rs 160-cr Airbus Defence contract

Sansera Engineering rose 1.22% to Rs 1,365 after the company secured a Rs 160-crore long-term contract with Airbus Defence and Space to manufacture and support Airborne Intensive Care Transport Modules (ICTM) for light and medium transport aircraft.

This deal marks the first time Airbus has selected an Indian supplier for the ICTM kits. The ICTM is a critical medical evacuation system designed to transport patients, including those requiring intensive care, during emergencies. Under the agreement, Sansera will handle precision machining and structural assembly of the modules.

S Sekhar Vasan, chairman & managing director of Sansera, said, This strategic partnership positions us as their trusted supplier for the manufacture, supply, and support of the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module for light and medium transport aircraft programs, marking a significant milestone in our journey as a precision manufacturing leader.