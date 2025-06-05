Newgen Software gains after securing $2.5 million international order for digital solutions

Newgen Software Technologies rallied 3.70% to Rs 1,126.90 after it has received an order worth $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) from an international customer for the procurement of an enterprise workflow and content management system.

The order includes the supply of Newgens product, along with its implementation to support the customer's digital transformation across multiple lines of business.

The contract, awarded by an overseas customer, includes licensing, implementation, and support services, and will be executed over a five-year period.

As part of the engagement, Newgens solutions will be deployed to drive digital transformation across multiple business lines of the client.

Newgen Software confirmed that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the overseas entity that awarded the contract. The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction. Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.73% to Rs 108.34 crore on a 12.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 429.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.