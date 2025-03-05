Angel One spurts on appointing Ambarish Kenghe as CEO

Angel One jumped 3.94% to Rs 2,092.95 after the company's nomination & remuneration (NRC) committee of board has approved the appointment of Ambarish Kenghe as a group chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 5 March 2025.

Ambarish is a highly accomplished technology and product leader with expertise in fintech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. As Vice President and General Manager at Google Pay APAC, he played a pivotal role in expanding Google Pays reach and advancing Indias UPI ecosystem. He was also crucial in launching Chromecast and contributed significantly to the development of Google TV.

Before Google, Ambarish served as chief product officer at Myntra, driving AI/ML innovations that transformed the fashion e-commerce sector. He also worked as a strategy consultant at bain & company in San Francisco and as an engineer at Cisco Systems specializing in high-speed switching.

Ambarish is a prolific inventor with four patents to his name. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley, a masters degree in computer science from Purdue University, a masters in computer science and engineering from IIT Kanpur, and a bachelors in computer engineering from AMU.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and MD of Angel One, said, Ambarishs appointment as Group CEO marks an exciting new era for Angel One. With his proven track record of driving innovation and deep expertise in the industry, he is the visionary leader we need to propel us into our next chapter of growth. At Angel One, we believe strong leadership shapes the future of FinTech. Ambarishs guidance will position us not only to keep pace with the ever-changing financial landscape but also to lead the charge in transforming how financial services are delivered, empowering our customers with ground-breaking solutions and unparalleled value.

Ambarish Kenghe, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Angel One, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am truly honored to be part of Angel One, a brand that has been at the forefront of transforming Indias FinTech landscape. With its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Angel One has built a strong foundation. I am eager to work with the talented team to drive the next phase of growth and empower users with advanced financial solutions."

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms to clients acquired directly and through assisted business.

The company reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 19.13% YoY to Rs 1,263.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

