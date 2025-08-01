Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 77.45% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.7610.610.501.040.461.320.351.190.231.02

