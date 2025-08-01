Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 77.45% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.7610.61 350 OPM %0.501.04 -PBDT0.461.32 -65 PBT0.351.19 -71 NP0.231.02 -77

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

