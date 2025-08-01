Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.34% to Rs 406.30 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 32.79% to Rs 69.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.34% to Rs 406.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.406.30463.5023.3624.96103.20120.1094.10111.1069.50103.40

