Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 35.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 35.52% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.94123.8925.8826.9426.4628.488.2313.056.309.77

