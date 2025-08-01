Anik Industries standalone net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 52.21% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.7610.610.841.980.761.430.661.290.541.13

