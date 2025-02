Anik Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 157.53% to Rs 29.23 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries rose 110.34% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 157.53% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.2311.351.78-0.261.070.420.940.280.610.29

