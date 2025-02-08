Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 43.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 1315.60 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 43.79% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 1315.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1340.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1315.601340.6827.1631.10338.87402.0483.73150.9975.52134.35

