Anik Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 255.91% to Rs 56.34 crore

Net Loss of Anik Industries reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 255.91% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.09% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.82% to Rs 100.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.3415.83 256 100.60118.10 -15 OPM %-6.070 -6.844.83 - PBDT0.480.27 78 11.446.30 82 PBT0.340 0 10.865.49 98 NP-3.13-0.04 -7725 0.305.08 -94

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

