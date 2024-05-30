Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.89% to Rs 127.87 crore

Net profit of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 127.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 592.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 626.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.87152.02 -16 592.38626.26 -5 OPM %2.07-3.58 -0.570.91 - PBDT1.78-6.42 LP -0.633.12 PL PBT-0.43-8.66 95 -9.53-5.83 -63 NP4.41-6.37 LP -18.64-3.23 -477

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Metals &amp; Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Indokem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story