Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 1018.56 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 4.34% to Rs 91.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 1018.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1003.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.17% to Rs 283.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 239.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 3466.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
