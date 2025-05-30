Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Finance standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Anjani Finance standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.58% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.11 -55 0.640.86 -26 OPM %045.45 -39.0659.30 - PBDT0.180.07 157 0.600.61 -2 PBT0.180.07 157 0.600.60 0 NP0.100.02 400 0.460.48 -4

