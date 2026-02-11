Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 16.90 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 67.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.9016.507.998.121.221.160.640.650.150.46

