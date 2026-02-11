Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 16.90 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods declined 67.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.9016.50 2 OPM %7.998.12 -PBDT1.221.16 5 PBT0.640.65 -2 NP0.150.46 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content