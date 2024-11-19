Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.27 4 OPM %-75.00-74.07 -PBDT0.740.70 6 PBT0.650.61 7 NP0.550.52 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Lock-in your premium until age 55: New feature in health plans explained

Will work with Trump on border security but on some conditions: Arizona Guv

Hong Kong to sentence 45 democracy activists in biggest security law case

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story