Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ankur Marketing rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.280.27-75.00-74.070.740.700.650.610.550.52

