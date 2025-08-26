Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.69 times

The offer received bids for 2.24 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 2,24,45,696 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.69 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it will close on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 86 and 91 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 164equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 121.03 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 30.72 crore for funding capital expenditure towards the proposed expansion, Rs 5 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 43.15 crore for meeting working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters are Punitkumar R. Rasadia, Meet Atulkumar Vachhani and Mamata Punitkumar Rasadia. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,80,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to 70.26% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 52.68% Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Pharma intermediates serve as raw materials or key starting materials for manufacturing APIs. While APIs are used as raw materials in pharmaceutical formulations to produce various types of finished dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups. Besides pharmaceutical applications, these ingredients are also used in nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.