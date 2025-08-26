Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 3.69% to 12.19

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,724.10, a premium of 12.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,712.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 255.70 points or 1.02% to 24,712.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.69% to 12.19.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

