Market ends with major losses; broader mrkt underperforms

Domestic equity indices ended with sharp losses today, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. trade actions. Market sentiment turned cautious after the United States issued a draft notice proposing tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, set to take effect from Wednesday. Additionally, foreign institutional investor (FII) selling added to the pressure. The Nifty settled below the 24,750 mark.

Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 849.37 points or 1.04% to 80,786.54. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 255.70 points or 1.02% to 24,712.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slumped 1.68%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,216 shares rose and 2,895 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.69% to 12.19. The domestic equity market will remain closed tomorrow on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. New Listings: Shares of Gem Aromatics were at Rs 322.90 on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.65% compared with the issue price of Rs 325.

The scrip was listed at 325, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 349 and a low of Rs 325. On the BSE, over 10.58 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global were at Rs 254.05 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 252. The scrip was listed at Rs 271.85, exhibiting a premium of 7.88% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 275 and a low of Rs 252.25. On the BSE, over 16.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Vikram Solar were at Rs 356.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.36% compared with the issue price of Rs 332. The scrip was listed at Rs 340, exhibiting a premium of 2.41% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 381.70 and a low of Rs 334.05 On the BSE, over 96.95 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Patel Retail were at Rs 289.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.63% compared with the issue price of Rs 255. The scrip was listed at Rs 305, exhibiting a premium of 19.61% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 305 and a low of Rs 289.75. On the BSE, over 6.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Updates: The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikran Engineering received bids for 10,88,42,160 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.85 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 1,23,75,604 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.93 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.24% to 895.95. The index rose 0.75% in the past trading session. Godrej Properties (down 3.05%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.83%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.5%), DLF (down 2.34%), Lodha Developers (down 2.18%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.12%), Sobha (down 1.91%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.91%), Raymond (down 1.71%) and Anant Raj (down 1.34%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slipped 3.40% after a foreign brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 1,570 from Rs 1,730. Ashiana Housing advanced 2.79% after the company has acquired a 22.71-acre land on perpetual lease basis from Mahindra World City Developers, a material subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

Waaree Energies jumped 5.54% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has secured a significant order for the supply of 452 megawatts (MW) of solar modules. Gland Pharma declined 1.02%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose injection, (0.4 Units/mL) RTU vials. Authum Investment & Infrastructure rallied 3.62% after the company entered into share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) to acquire 35.09% stake in Rivaar Labs for total consideration of Rs 36.57 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions rose 0.40%. The company said that its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Merusri Developers have launched Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community spanning 5.5 acres, on IVC Road, North Bengaluru. Ola Electric Mobility jumped 4.59% after the company secured certification under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. Suraj Estate Developers fell 1.67%. The company said that it has acquired a prime 644 square meters land parcel at N.M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, for a total consideration of Rs 6.44 crore. Protean eGov Technologies surged 8.19% after the company secured an order worth Rs 1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to set up Aadhaar Kendras across the country.

Indusind Bank declined 1.81%. The banks said that its board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) effective from August 25, 2025 for three years. BLS International Services rose 0.56% after the company has received a work order worth Rs 2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India. Global Markets: European markets declined on Tuesday as traders monitored the potential for a no confidence vote in the government next month. The countrys three main opposition parties said they would not back a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou for Sept. 8 over his budget plans.

Most Asian markets ended lower, as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trumps escalatory rhetoric on tariffs. President Donald Trump was quoted by the media on Monday that China has to give the United States magnets or "we have to charge them 200% tariff or something" amid a trade dispute between the two nations. The US President vowed Monday to impose substantial new tariffs and restrict U.S. chip exports for all countries that do not remove digital taxes and related regulations. Donald Trump on Monday fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, an unprecedented and significant escalation of his attacks on the U.S. central banks independence over its refusal to cut interest rates quickly.

President Trump, in a termination letter to Cook posted on a social media platform, reportedly cited allegations that she had made false statements on applications for home mortgages. Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday as investors parsed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.43% to end the session at 6,439.32 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.22% to 21,449.29 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 45,282.47 points. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the Jackson Hole Symposium that an interest-rate cut could be considered at the central bank's September meeting, citing recent labor market weakness.