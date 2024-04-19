Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd and Rajdarshan Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 April 2024.

Anmol India Ltd crashed 6.89% to Rs 42.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41189 shares in the past one month.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd tumbled 6.50% to Rs 102.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31640 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd lost 5.18% to Rs 215.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1993 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd plummeted 5.15% to Rs 1506.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7357 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 52.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7519 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

