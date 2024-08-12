Anmol India standalone net profit declines 56.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 520.93 croreNet profit of Anmol India declined 56.47% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 520.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 480.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales520.93480.16 8 OPM %1.262.68 -PBDT5.4412.37 -56 PBT5.3512.28 -56 NP4.009.19 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News