Anmol India standalone net profit declines 56.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Anmol India declined 56.47% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 520.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 480.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.520.93480.161.262.685.4412.375.3512.284.009.19

