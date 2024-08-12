Global Education consolidated net profit declines 16.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 14.48 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 16.86% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.4814.6853.8763.229.7611.749.0910.747.108.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp