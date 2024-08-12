Global Education consolidated net profit declines 16.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 14.48 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 16.86% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.4814.68 -1 OPM %53.8763.22 -PBDT9.7611.74 -17 PBT9.0910.74 -15 NP7.108.54 -17
