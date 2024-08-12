Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 29.05 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 100.00% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.0521.5224.6113.667.893.447.073.345.022.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp