Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 29.05 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 100.00% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.0521.52 35 OPM %24.6113.66 -PBDT7.893.44 129 PBT7.073.34 112 NP5.022.51 100

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

