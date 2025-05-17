Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anmol India standalone net profit declines 59.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 59.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 314.23 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 59.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 314.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 402.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales314.23402.88 -22 OPM %1.420.60 -PBDT2.535.66 -55 PBT2.355.54 -58 NP1.603.91 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Speedage Commercials standalone net profit declines 1.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GPT Infra Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 24 cr

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story