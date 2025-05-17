Anmol India standalone net profit declines 59.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 314.23 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 59.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 314.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 402.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.314.23402.881.420.602.535.662.355.541.603.91

