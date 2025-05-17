Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 3.01% to Rs 67.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 267.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1408.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales351.97343.34 3 1408.891358.24 4 OPM %29.0628.29 -28.8728.53 - PBDT109.96103.48 6 436.73389.13 12 PBT89.6887.46 3 359.67324.40 11 NP67.7765.79 3 267.57242.99 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Speedage Commercials standalone net profit declines 1.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GPT Infra Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Nesco Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 89 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 6.5/ share

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story