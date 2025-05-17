Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 3.01% to Rs 67.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 267.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1408.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

351.97343.341408.891358.2429.0628.2928.8728.53109.96103.48436.73389.1389.6887.46359.67324.4067.7765.79267.57242.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News