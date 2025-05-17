GPT Infra Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 24 cr

GPT Infraproject's consolidated net profit surged 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.06% YoY to Rs 380.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax grew by 20.43% to Rs 28.64 crore during the quarter as against Rs 23.78 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

On the segmental front, in Q4 FY25, revenue from infrastructure stood at Rs 347.15 crore (up 31.57% YoY), while revenue from concrete sleepers was Rs 33.59 crore (up 7.83% YoY).

EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 39.1 crore, compared to Rs 35.6 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting a growth of 9.8%.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 38.43% to Rs 80.07 crore on a 16.67% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,188.07 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company reported an order book of Rs 3,486 crore, with an order inflow of Rs 1,575 crore during the year, including incremental orders from existing contracts.

Dwarika Prasad Tantia, GPT chairman, said, The governments continued focus on infrastructure development presents a robust opportunity for growth, and we remain confident in our ability to expand into newer geographies while delivering world-class infrastructure for the nation. We have commissioned a Steel Girder and Components Manufacturing Facility at West Bengal, with an initial capacity of 10,000 MT per annum with provisions to enhance the final capacity to 25,000 MTPA over a period of 2 years.

Some key contracts that we have bagged during the year are Rs 547 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam and Rs 481 crore order from CAO construction, South Eastern Railway.

Order execution is going on smoothly with the highest ever full-year revenue and profits in the companys history while we maintain the EBITDA hurdle rate. We have continued to have a healthy balance sheet with a robust ROE of 17% and ROCE of 22%. I congratulate all the stakeholders, and the commitment to have similar disciplined growth with sound financials in place remains strong. With a strong foundation in place, we are well-positioned to achieve greater heights in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with the record date set for 31 July 2025. The total dividend for the year amounts to Rs 3 per share.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The counter fell 3.65% to end at Rs 136 on the BSE on Friday.

