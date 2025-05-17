Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.060.050.220.42-183.33-280.00-345.45-104.760.220.170.550.670.200.150.480.600.200.120.440.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News