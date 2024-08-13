Sandesh standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 68.21 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 52.40% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 68.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.2171.99 -5 OPM %22.8622.60 -PBDT65.8645.07 46 PBT64.1843.53 47 NP50.4933.13 52
