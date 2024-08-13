Sandesh standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 68.21 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 52.40% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 68.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.68.2171.9922.8622.6065.8645.0764.1843.5350.4933.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp