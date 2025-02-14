Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.190.0910.5300.050.030.030.010.020.01

