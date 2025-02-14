Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Borosil Renewables has allotted 78,80,436 warrants to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter category and 18,86,793 equity shares to Promoter / Promoter Group, on a preferential basis. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,24,66,748 divided into 13,24,66,748 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 /- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News