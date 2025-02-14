Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Borosil Renewables has allotted 78,80,436 warrants to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter category and 18,86,793 equity shares to Promoter / Promoter Group, on a preferential basis. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,24,66,748 divided into 13,24,66,748 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 /- each.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

