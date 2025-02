Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 184.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 184.26% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.9918.0827.4511.628.813.548.313.056.142.16

