Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 545.23 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 1.21% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 545.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 484.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales545.23484.10 13 OPM %54.6958.50 -PBDT88.8989.28 0 PBT84.8986.08 -1 NP63.4264.20 -1

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

