Shares of Annu Projects were currently trading at Rs 76.60 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 22.63% as compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The stock debuted at Rs 75 on the BSE, a discount of 24.24% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 78.74 and a low of Rs 71.25. On the BSE, over 5.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Annu Projects was subscribed 2.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and closed on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share.

The issue comprised only a fresh issue of up to 17,683,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value. Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 15.408 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirements of the company for purchase of machinery or equipment; Rs 115 crore towards funding working capital requirements of the company; and the balance towards general corporate purposes. Annu Projects, established in 2003, is engaged in the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infrastructure across telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signaling verticals. In the telecom infrastructure vertical, it is primarily engaged in surveying, designing, and installing cabling and tower infrastructures for communication, automation, and electronic security systems.

Core activities of the company in sewerage infrastructure vertical include pipe laying, construction of manholes, construction of sewerage treatment plants, construction of pumping stations, and construction of structural facilities essential for supporting sewerage operations, construction of storm water drainage systems and screening chambers for combined or sanitary sewers. In FY26, revenue from operations comprised 41.50% from telecom infrastructure, 52.67% from sewerage infrastructure, 4.03% from gas pipelines, and 1.80% from other activities, including trading of machinery. As on June 30, 2026, it owned a fleet of more than 558 machine and equipment (such as horizontal directional drilling machine, excavators, splicing machine, digitrak machine, OTDR machine, HDPE pipe welding machine etc)