Indias annual consumer price inflation edged up to four-month high of 5.08% in June compared with 4.21% in previous month. The spike was led primarily by food inflation as it soared to 9.36%. Annual inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.66% and 4.39%, respectively. The consumer price index edged up 1.33% compared to May 2024.

